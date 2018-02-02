Bacolod artist dies from 13 stab wounds in robbery attempt

BACOLOD CITY: A local visual artist and former Masskara Festival Queen died from 13 stab wounds while her househelp was wounded by a dismissed security guard who tried to rob her house at Purok 5, Barangay Granada here early on Wednesday morning. Police identified the slain victim as Nunistell Mae Fulo-Lee, 41, also former dancer of the Bayanihan Dance Company of the Philippines, while Mary Grace Muboda is being treated for two stab wounds. Chief Insp. Sherlock Gabana, Police Station 5 commander, said suspect Sandy Sevilla, 27, scaled the fence of Fulo-Lee’s residence at about1a.m. but failed to enter the house being protected by steel grills forcing him to hide in a comfort room outside the house. Fulo-Lee entered the comfort room at about 6 a.m. and saw the suspect, prompting her to shout for help. Sevilla pulled out a knife and stabbed her 13 times and turned to Muboda who was able to bolt out the gate despited her wounds and called for neighbors’ help who chased the fleeing suspect. Sevilla was arrested at his house in Hacienda Carmen, about one kilometer away from the victims’ house. Meanwhile, the local artist community in Bacolod expressed sadness over the brutal death of Fulo-Lee. In a statement sent to The Manila Times, Joan Honoridez, president of the Association of Negros Artists, said, “The art community has tragically lost a great and beautiful artist today. In behalf of the Association of Negros Artists as well as artist friends in Negros, all over the Philippines and overseas we are in great shock and indignation as we are bereaved of the untimely demise of Nunistelle Fulo. We need more security through peace education and the arts so that we could be safe even in our own homes. We strongly condemn the killing of our dear friend and comrade in arts. Let justice be served,” she said.