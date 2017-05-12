Bacolod bishop insists EJKs HAPPEN

BACOLOD CITY: Despite continuous denial of the government of the existence of extra-judicial killings (EJK), Bacolod Bishop Patricio Buzon, said it exists, adding that the Vatican’s comment on the incidents is “deeply troubling.” The statement came after the Vatican condemned the incidents of EJKs during a periodic United Nations (UN) review of the Philippines’ human rights record in Geneva, Switzerland recently. The bishop accused the government of keeping a blind eye to the incidents and they have to rally the people to wake up and will continue to do so until the killings stop. He pointed out that the church has been trying to educate the people and whether they succeed or not still remains to be seen as they need the cooperation of the faithful. The Vatican’s representative to the UN, Monsignor Mauro Cionini, said they are recognizing the government’s positive steps towards the elimination of human trafficking. However, he added, they remain troubled over the reported perpetuation of EJKs and enforced disappearances.

Eugene Y. Adiong