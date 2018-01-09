Bacolod city council oks ordinance on cane trucks

BACOLOD CITY: The Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Council) recently approved an ordinance regulating the loading of sugarcane or similar commodities onto trucks, trailers and/or other motor vehicles that pass through the streets within the territorial jurisdiction of Bacolod City. The ordinance authored by Councilor Dindo Ramos states that no truck, trailer or motor vehicle will be allowed to pass through the city streets if they are carrying sugarcane and other commodities that exceed more than one foot beyond the prescribed body frame of the truck or trailer, both on its upper and rear portion, and if its rear portion is not covered by clothing, sack or fine net. It said the prescribed body frame should not exceed 14 feet in height from the ground and not exceed eight feet in width. The ordinance states that if the driver operates the truck or trailer loaded with sugarcane or similar commodities that exceed the prescribed body frame, he is deemed to have violated Section 1, paragraph (a) of the ordinance regardless if it complies with the 1-foot limit requirement as mandated. It also states that the two requirements as provided in Section 1 will admit no exception. The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office is mandated to strictly implement the ordinance, at any time of the day or night, 15 days after its approval. Violators of the ordinance will be liable for violation of Section 1 (a) a fine of P1,000 or imprisonment for 10 days, or both at the discretion of the court with competent jurisdiction; or violation of Section 1 (b) a fine of P500 or imprisonment of five days, or both at the discretion of the court.