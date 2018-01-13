Bacolod city council seeks stricter rules on cockfighting

BACOLOD CITY: The Sanggunian Panlungsod of Bacolod City is looking into imposing stricter regulations on cockfighting especially those in the barangay (villages). Cockfights are not only a source of entertainment in the city but also income-generating activities for villages, especially during fiesta celebrations. Councilor Wilson Gamboa made the proposed amendments after he and two other councilors – Em Ang and Sonya Verdeflor – were suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman after they were found them guilty of simple neglect of duty when they and former councilors approved a cockfighting request in Barangay Tangub in 2016. The amendments include the proper accounting of the proceeds from barangay cockfighting events. Gamboa wanted the Commission on Audit to account the proceeds which should be turned over to the barangay treasurer for safekeeping and proper accounting. He also wanted cockfights to have no “days of reckoning,” or the length of time for holding cockfights in the villages. The barangay must also submit the application to conduct cockfights 20 days before the activity to avoid conflict of schedule. Also proposed is raise the cockfight fees from P2,000 to P2,500 for small-time derbies and from P2,500 to P3,000 for big-time derbies.