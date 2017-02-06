Bacolod diocese saddened by termination of peace talks

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental: The Diocese of Bacolod here expressed sadness over the termination of peace talks between the Philippine government and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP).

Father Felix Pasquin, diocese social communications head and San Sebatiasn Cathedral rector, said it could have been good that the talks continued to find solution to the decades-old conflict between both sides.

Pasquin added that the internal problem between the CPP-NPA-NDFP and the government is not a personal issue but more on social problems that need patience in order to solve them.

“It’s a pity that such a noble endeavor collapsed,” he said.

The Catholic Church, according to him, fear that with President Rodrigo Duterte’s termination of the peace talks, the bloody fighting between both sides will continue.

They, however, are hoping that there will be another opportunity for both sides to talk.

“What might be lacking was guidance from above which guidance is more infinitely essential than any political or ideological consideration,” Pasquin said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Army in Negros Occidental remains on high alert status.

Brigadier General Francisco Delfin, commander of the 303rd Infantry Brigade, said they received order from higher command to return to combat operations, while they are still awaiting implementing guidelines from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Delfin added their Oplan Bayanihan activities have also been reactivated as part of the Army’s outreach and humanitarian operations in remote areas.

Earlier, the police force in the entire Negros Island Region (NIR) was also placed on alert, after the communists terminated their own ceasefire agreement with the government and the President terminated the government’s peace talks with the Reds and branded them as “terrorists.”

Eugene Y. Adiong