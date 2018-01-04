BACOLOD FIREWORKS VENDORS RAP POLICE CHIEF

BACOLOD CITY: Fireworks vendors here have filed a complaint against the acting police chief of Bacolod City for allegedly confiscating their goods even if they have a permit from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). The complainants, led by Allan Pacheco, president of firework vendors, with Lilia delo Sario, Alonzo Sumagaysay, Erlinda Trasmane, Ester Tadia, Analyn Sumagaysay, Theresa Robaton, Metchel Bermudes, Jivy Lastimoso and Josephine Aguilar accused Senior Supt. Francisco Ebreo of irregularity. They alleged that at about 8:30 a.m. on December 31, Ebreo ordered members of the Bacolod City Police Office to confiscate illegal fireworks like 5-star. Pacheco said the confiscation of their goods was “illegal” because they have a permit to sell from the DTI. When sought for reaction to the complaint, Ebreo said fireworks such as 5-star are illegal under the Implementing Rules and Regulation of Executive Order 28 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte. He added that on December 31, they asked the vendors to surrender illegal firecrackers they were selling. When the police, however, conducted a test buy at the designated area for selling at the Reclamation Area, they found that some vendors are still selling illegal fireworks. This prompted Ebreo to conduct an operation and confiscate the illegal products. ”We are just implementing what is mandated by law,” he said.

Eugene Y. Adiong