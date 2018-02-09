Bacolod lacks teachers for barangay, SK polls

BACOLOD CITY: With the May 14 barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections barely three months away, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office here said it will look for vo­lunteers because there are not enough tea­chers to man the polling precincts in this city.

Mavil Majatucon–Sia, Bacolod elections officer, said only half of the required 2,538 members of the Electoral Board and Barangay Board of Canvassers are available or willing to render poll duties.

The danger of cases to be filed against them and delays in the release of honorariums were cited as reasons for the unwillingness of some teachers to serve in the coming elections.

Provincial elections supervisor Jessie Suarez said it is only in Bacolod City where several public school teachers are reportedly not willing to render elections duty.

“[But]The demand of public school teachers in exchange for their elections duty cannot be answered by the local Comelec,” he said.

If the problem remains until the end of the month, “we will look for volunteers from other groups like national government agencies and private groups and we can even hold a job fair for those willing to serve,” Suarez said.

Under Republic Act 10756 or the Election Service Reform, election service is not compulsory anymore for public school teachers.

The city has a total of 843 clustered precincts with 291,801 registered regular voters and 93,139 SK voters.