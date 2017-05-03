Bacolod PNP probes ‘NPA’ extortion

BACOLOD CITY: The City Police Office is investigating the alleged extortion of a man who claimed to be a member of the New People’s Army (NPA) who demanded P35,000 cash from a businessman here. City police spokesman, Supt. Noel Polines, said the businessman reported that he received a phone call from a Pilipino-speaking man demanding for cash and instructed him to send the money through a remittance firm. The caller allegedly threatened him and his family harm if he refuse. The case is the fourth reported extortion incident in the city. The other victims received text messages or letter. The latest caller used the name of the NPA to threaten the target, Polines added. Meanwhile, he urged the victims to report suspicious calls or text messages for verification or totally ignore them for their safety.

Eugene Y. Adiong