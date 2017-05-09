Bacolod PNP pushes for cybercrime unit

BACOLOD CITY: The acting city chief of police here is pushing for the establishment of a cybercrime unit after the arrest last week of two suspects allegedly engaged in cybersex in Barangay Handumanan.

Senior Supt. Jack Wanky said there is a need to establish an anti-cybercrime office under the Police Regional Office-18 in Negros Island Region since Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has no capability to monitor and operate against cybercrime activities on its own.

The series of operations on May 5, led by Women and Children Protection Center–Visayas Field Unit 7 and BCPO Women and Children Protection Desk, rescued four young girls exploited for cybersex and arrested three female suspects.

Criminal charges for cybersex, child abuse and trafficking in persons have been filed against the three suspects who are detained at the Police Station 10.

In the first operation, the mother was found offering for a fee one of her three daughters to a sex show online to a customer in Australia. The second operation led to the rescue of a 10-year-old girl whose mother also allegedly made her daughter expose herself to an online predator in the United States.

The operation followed the arrest of the man in the US for engaging in cybersex using videos and photos of a minor.

Wanky said they will cite the recent operation as basis for their request for a cybercrime unit in Bacolod.

Western Visayas has a cybercrime unit established after the reported cybercrime cases in Iloilo and Boracay, Wanky pointed out.