Bacolod police chief sacked

BACOLOD CITY: Acting city police chief Senior Supt. Jack Wanky was relieved from his post effective Tuesday reportedly over his failure to solve a series of robbery-holdup incidents here. Police Regional Office (PRO)-6 Deputy Director for Operations Senior Supt. Jesus Cambay, said Wanky was ordered to report to the regional office in Iloilo City. He was replaced by Supt. Rhoderick Minong, head of the Regional Mobile Group. The outgoing police chief said he did not know that he will be relieved. Minong claimed he was just ordered to take over Wanky’s post after arriving here on Tuesday with about 300 police personnel as augmentation force for the Masskara Festival and the arrival of President Rodrigo Duterte on October 22.

