Bacolod police nab notorious `robin hood’

BACOLOD CITY: Alex Barredo, the notorious “Robin Hood” whom late night workers in this city feared, has been nabbed in a a police operation along 13th Lacson Street, Bacolod City. Police Senior Supt. Jack Wanky said local policemen identified Barredo as also a drug suspect. He added that members of Police Station 2 received an intelligence report saying Barredo was heading to Purok Repolyo, Barangay 7, to hand over several illegal drugs to one of his clients. Policemen immediately conducted a stakeout and after several hours, they spotted the suspect aboard a motorcycle. Police Officer 2 Joash Bombat tried to approach Barredo and when the suspect sensed that the police were in the area, he pulled out his .38 caliber revolver and attempted to shoot Bombat. But the firearm jammed and policemen overpowered and arrested the suspect. The police recovered Barredo’s .38 caliber revolver with five .38 caliber bullets, three sachets of shabu and one fragmentation grenade. He admitted that he was involved in robberies in the cities of Bacolod, Talisay and Silay and that the weapons recovered in his possession were his. Wanky said aside from the illegal-drug raps, the suspect is also facing additional charges for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives; and violation of the gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections. The city’s police chief called on Barredo’s victims to surface and file robbery charges against him.

