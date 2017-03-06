‘BACOLOD STL operations legal’

BACOLOD CITY: Amid questions on their legality, operations of the Small Town Lottery (STL) here is “legitimate,” according to Senior Supt. Jack Wanky, city olice officer-in-charge. The anti-crime group Task Force Crusaders (TFC) and City Legal Officer Jose Bayatan had questioned the STL operations for lack of business permit. But Wanky said an official of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) showed him the papers supporting the operation of Super Lucky Beagler (SLB). He added the police can only apprehend bet collectors who have no valid IDs from Beagler and do not have uniforms and documents indicating they are from SLB. Earlier, TFC head John Chong called on Wanky to stop the STL operation in the city, calling it illegal.