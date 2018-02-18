Bacolod’s newest home owners

Amaia Land successfully turned over 37 units at Capitol Central’s North Building to the first batch of eligible homeowners, indicating that a total of 99 percent of units have been sold.

“A brand-new year in brand-new homes signifies new beginnings in the lives of these families. We at Amaia Land are just happy to have helped make 2018 quite special for our new residents who are finally in a place they can truly call their own,” Amaia Land executive Grace Guinto said.

Located at San Juan Street, Barangay 8, in Bacolod City, Amaia Steps Capitol Central gives its residents a fine view of the cityscape and the wide-open spaces surrounding as well as access to lifestyle amenities soon such as a swimming pool, a play area for kids, a landscaped garden, and a multipurpose hall.

Residents also have access to Capitol Central’s main park, Seda Hotel, the Ayala Mall that will soon rise in the area, assorted retail shops found within the property.