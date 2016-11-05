Bacoor strikes another Seal of Good Governance

THE City of Bacoor received its second straight award for a Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the Department of Interior and Local Government recently, “symbolizing the City’s journey towards good local governance upholding the standards of transparency, integrity and service delivery.” Former City Mayor and now Rep. Strike Revilla of Cavite’s 2nd District, rallied the people of Bacoor to look forward and work together to make their city number one in the country, citing their support and cooperation during his term as local chief executive. Interior and Local Government Sec. Ismael Sueno said passing the test of good governance means having complied with all the requirements of three core areas – financial administration, disaster preparedness and social protection, and any one of the essential criteria–business-friendliness and competitiveness, peace and order, and environmental management. The SGLG awardees will receive an incentive called Performance Challenge Fund and will have access other DILG projects.