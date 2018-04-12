Bad financial habits that hurt you in the long run

As human beings, we sometimes find ourselves focusing on doing things that reward us, even if for the short term, without considering future repercussions. From a financial standpoint, it takes a while for us to recover from decisions that hurt us in the long run.

One good idea to keep in mind, as in other areas of our life: it’s all about accumulating good habits and working on the bad ones. Once we start eliminating the bad habits, we can set ourselves up for building financial health in the long term.

Don’t allow yourself to fall deep in debt, look back and realize that you could have saved so much money if you had just done a few things differently. Here are some financial habits that may hurt you in the long run:

Delaying saving up for retirement

I know, when you’re young you feel invincible and you want to make the most out of life by spending here and there. But before you know it, you’re 10 years away from retirement and realize that you don’t have enough to sustain yourself when you leave your final job. Make sure you factor this in when you partition your salary as early as in your mid-20s.

Avoiding insurance

In this day and age, you would be surprised how many people avoid committing to an insurance policy. These are people who can actually afford it but are willing to take the risk of not having it just to save a few thousand pesos for other purposes. While these individuals choose to play Russian roulette with their circumstances, setting yourself up with insurance in case of any accidents or emergencies will keep you from the stress and the downward spiral into what is called debt.

Not setting up an emergency fund

Aside from getting insurance, setting up an emergency fund is essential. Life just comes at you with one challenge after another, and you never know when you’ll have to pay for things unexpectedly. Prepare yourself for surprise expenses so that you won’t have to dig deep into your budget, which may affect other finances.

Putting off paying for debt

It can be quite tempting to delay paying for debt, so you can use that money on other things, but prolonging it will hurt you for sure. You’ll just find yourself suddenly facing a huge bill to pay, with all the interests that had piled up. Even if you’re hesitant, allot part of your budget to debt payment.

Not having a wealth management strategy

Especially when you’re young, financial planning isn’t something you think about immediately. Life is all about possibilities and YOLOing (from You Only Live Once), but you’d be smart to start thinking about your wealth management strategy as early as possible. Make sure you set a financial goal and do the necessary steps in order to achieve it.

Overlooking small-time spending

Spending on a huge cup of Starbucks every day? Eating out constantly? These are some of the things that you’d think are not that much of a big deal, but over the long term, you’d be in awe at how much you have actually spent on these non-essentials. Well, I’m not saying that you live a life of zero indulgence, but always be mindful so that you can actually save money and have some extra cash lying around

Getting rid of bad habits can be a difficult thing. Working on them one by one and day by day would be the way to go. Habit is something you have to practice. Then before you know it, the good ones will start outnumbering the bad ones.

What do you think are some bad financial habits people have?

Aldrich Policarpio is the Content Marketing manager of MoneyMax.ph, the Philippines’ leading comparison website for insurance, credit cards, and loans. You can save money on your car insurance and get the chance to win a brand new Toyota Vios at the same time. For more information, visit https://www.moneymax.ph/learn-more/promotions.