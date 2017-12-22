‘Bad journalism’: Roque slams Reuters Davao Boys story

PALACE spokesman Harry Roque Jr. Thursday slammed as “bad journalism” the report of international news agency Reuters on the involvement of the so-called “Davao Boys” in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Speaking to reporters, Roque said he found it “foul” that Reuters would publish a story that supposedly did not seek the side of the government.

Roque claimed a female Reuters correspondent only gave him an hour to respond to the story. He said he was unable to respond as he was about to do a news briefing in Malacañang.

“She gave me an ultimatum of one hour. I did not meet the ultimatum. And therefore, I would not comment on the story because that’s bad journalism. You don’t write a story and give government a timeline to respond, otherwise, they will go ahead and publish a story. I though that was really foul,” Roque said.

“She did not give us the opportunity to speak and it was really rather arrogant,” he said.

Secretive unit

On Wednesday, December 19, Reuters published a special report titled, “How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte’s drug war,” which detailed how a small group of police officers from Davao City, Duterte’s home city, was formed to conduct the deadly drug war.

Reuters reported that eight members of the “Davao Boys,” who were transferred to Quezon City Police District Station 6, were behind the deaths of 62 of 108 individuals in the anti-narcotics war.

It said this showed an “intimate portrait of how a secretive anti-drug unit mobilized and killed – then vanished to await new orders.”

“After arriving in Quezon City, the Davao Boys were quickly involved in dozens of kills in what police described as legitimate drug busts, but relatives, human rights monitors and lawyers say were often executions,” the report read.

“The story of the Davao Boys also highlights a larger dynamic: Many of the drug war’s key police officers hail from or served in President Duterte’s hometown, where the campaign’s brutal methods originated during his time as mayor,” it added.

In the report, Reuters noted that the President’s office and the Philippine National Police (PNP) “had not replied” to its queries.

Since he assumed presidency in June 2016, Duterte has waged a relentless campaign against illegal drugs, which police said had so far resulted in the deaths of more than 3,000 suspected drug personalities.

Even before he became president, Duterte, as Davao City mayor, had launched an anti-drugs crackdown in his home city.

‘Patay’ is my man – ‘Bato’

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa admitted on Thursday he was the one who assigned Supt. Lito Patay, head of the Davao Boys, to Station 6.

“I was the one who assigned him there. Patay is my official. He’s hardworking. He’s not afraid of anybody,” de la Rosa said in a television interview on Thursday.

De la Rosa however said he was not involved in the operations of the Davao Boys.

“I did not give them instructions to kill and kill,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa questioned the timing of the report, which came out just a week after President Duterte ordered the police to give “active support” to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in fighting drug syndicates.

“They always have an issue ready to throw at us whenever the war on drugs is brought back [to the police]. Isn’t it obvious? They just don’t want us to operate the war on drugs,” de la Rosa said.

According to de la Rosa, Patay was reassigned to the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Luzon so that he would get promoted to senior superintendent.

with RJ CARBONELL