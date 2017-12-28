Bad weather cancels turnover of 500 houses

President Rodrigo Duterte’s sche­duled turnover of 500 permanent housing units for Marawi City residents in Barangay Sagonsongan, Marawi City, on Wednesday afternoon was canceled because of bad weather.

It was Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra who announced the postponement of the event.

The President, however, proceeded to his second event scheduled for the day, a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council briefing at the function hall of MCC Hotel in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, which was recently devastated by Typhoon Vinta.

Chairman Eduardo del Rosario of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council earlier noted that of the 500 permanent housing units, 250 will be occupied by December 31 while the remaining half will be occupied by January 7, 2018.

“These houses are equipped with power and water supply. Still, these power and water lines still need to be connected to the main line, so the actual occupancy was somehow delayed [from the initial timeline of having it ready by Christmas Day],” del Rosario said in a news conference.

He, however, assured that the construction of the initial 1,100 permanent shelters will be done by February 2018.

“After January 7, other permanent shelters will be ready for occupancy every two weeks,” del Rosario said.

He also assured that Marawi City will not only be rebuilt but will be built better.

“Most of the buildings in ground zero… there is nothing to be rehabilitated anymore. So we will remove all buildings for land development, widening previous two-lane roads by making it four or six lanes,” del Rosario said.

“There will also be grand central market, a central drainage system and a sewage treatment facility so that clean water will flow into Lanao Lake. We see these being done not later than may [2018],” he added.

At least 90,000 Marawi residents have been able to return to their hometown in light of the availability of at least 800 temporary shelters.

In addition, at least seven battalions of the military remain stationed in Marawi City to ensure unhampered rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the Islamic City.

President Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao last May 23 amid an intense fighting between the Maute Group and government troops.

State forces had been overwhelmed by Maute supporters while trying to serve arrest warrant against Maute’s de facto leader Isnilon Hapilon.

Since then, the Maute wreaked havoc on the Islamic City of Marawi, taking hostages, destroying communities, killing non-Muslims and battling government troops with relentless sniper fire.

The Marawi conflict ended in October or after 154 days of bloody battle between government forces and the heavily armed Maute, leaving over a hundred soldiers, at least 47 civilians and around 800 terrorists dead as well as 500,000 people displaced.

The President also declared Marawi City liberated from terrorists last October 17 or a day after Omar Maute and Hapilon, considered the top leaders of the Maute group, were killed by government forces.

Despite the apparent victory, Duterte–on recommendation of the Defense department–still asked Congress for a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao.

Congress eventually approved this proposal in an overwhelming fashion or by more than 200 votes this month.