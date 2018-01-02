Bad weather causes travel cancelations

Flights and bus and sea trips were canceled on Tuesday because of bad weather, according to transportation authorities.

As of 3:30 p.m., the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced several flight cancelations.

PAL Express: 2P2203/2P2204 (Manila-Roxas-Manila), 2P5203/2P5204 (Manila-Roxas-Manila), 2P2921/2P2922 (Manila-Legazpi-Manila) and 2P5903/2P5904 (Manila-Roxas-Manila).

Cebu Pacific: 5J895/5J896 (Manila-Caticlan-Manila), 5J325/5J326 (Manila-Legazpi-Manila), 5J647/5J648 (Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila), 5J639/5J640 (Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila) and 5J229/5J230 (Cebu-Puerto Princesa-Cebu).

Cebgo: DG6073/DG6074 (Manila-Tablas-Manila) and DG6177/DG6178 (Manila-Mabate-Manila).

Cebu Pacific will mount additional flights today to accommodate affected passengers of Tuesday’s canceled flights because of the bad weather brought by Agaton.

It said the passengers will be notified regarding their new flight schedules.

“We continue to monitor Agaton to assess whether the storm’s path will necessitate additional flight cancelations. We are also coordinating with the authorities,” according to a CEB advisory.

Meanwhile, The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) said tropical depression Agaton is expected to make landfall in the Visayas region, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said 2,308 passengers in Visayas and Mindanao ports, 34 vessels and 66 rolling cargos were stranded.

The PCG has declared cancelation of sea trips in the cities of Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Ozamiz; and in Siargao and Surigao.

The spokesman for the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said they and the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) advised buses to return to their terminals to avoid stranding passengers.

“We have advised our regional director as well as the bus operators not to allow their buses to proceed to the ports of Northern Luzon, Eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and the western and eastern seaboards of the Visayas,” according to Aileen Lizada.

“We have coordinated with the TRB Executive Director Abe Sales for all buses that have left their terminals not to allow them to exit in their respective toll exits and to return to their last terminals to avoid stranded passengers in the said ports,” Lizada said.

REICELENE N. IGNACIO AND BENJIE L. VERGARA