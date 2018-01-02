Bad weather forces transport to cancel travel in ‘Agaton’-affected areas

BAD weather forced transport officials to cancel travel in areas affected by Tropical Depression “Agaton.”

In an advisory, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Philippine Airlines (PAL) cancelled two of its Express flights: 2P2203/2204 Manila – Roxas – Manila

Meanwhile, a total of 2,308 passengers from 34 vessels and 66 rolling cargoes were stranded at the Visayas and Mindanao ports, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The PCG declared the cancellation of sea travel in: Cagayan de Oro; Iligan; Ozamiz; Siargao; Surigao; and Butuan.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Spokesperson Aileen Lizada said that the Board has coordinated with the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) not to allow buses to got to the ports of “Northern Luzon, Eastern Seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Western and Eastern Seaboards of Visayas” and instead advised to return to their points of origin to avoid stranding passengers.

“We have advised our regional directors, as well as the bus operators not to allow their buses to proceed to the ports of Northern Luzon, Eastern Seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Western and Eastern Seaboards of Visayas,” Lizada said.

“We have coordinated with the Toll Regulatory Board Executive Director Abe Sales for all buses which have left their terminals not to allow them to exit in their respective toll exit and to return to their last terminals to avoid stranded passengers in the said ports,” Lizada added.

Pagasa announced that Tropical Depression “Agaton” made landfall in the Visayas region, causing heavy rain and strong winds. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO