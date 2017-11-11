Bad weather stalls clean-up of oil spill in Oriental Mindoro, says power corp.

BAD weather has hampered the clean-up of an oil spill in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, where 2.5 hectares of rice land and a hectare of grass land were affected, according to an official of the power plant where the leak came from.

“The weather in Calapan has been erratic. We’ve experienced heavy rains and sunny weather throughout our clean-up operations,” Florante O. Ylagan, plant manager of the DMCI Power Corp. in Calapan City, said in a statement on Saturday.

“Fortunately, the host community has been very helpful and supportive. The resident-workers have agreed to go on morning and night shifts.”

DMCI Power Corp. claimed on Thursday that it recovered over 100 drums of oily water and 729 sacks of oil-contaminated materials. These will be sent over to a Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) accredited waste disposal company for treatment.

On Monday, 800 liters of fuel leaked on to surrounding rice fields and grass lands, as well as a creek, outside its power plant. DMCI Power said the incident was caused by faulty equipment leading to the overflow of fuel.

DENR Provincial Environmental Management Chief Alfonso Javier said that DMCI Power was able to contain the spill at about 10 a.m. also on Monday.

The creek that surrounds the DMCI power plant had been cleared of oil since Wednesday.

DMCI Power expects the rice fields to be cleared within 10 to 15 days. The power company is also reviewing plant operation protocols to prevent another incident.