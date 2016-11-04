Badminton champ Carlos says tenacity is the key to success

Bingo Bonanza national open singles champion Bianca Carlos encourages her fellow young athletes to be tough-minded, “Always believe in yourself that you could make it and never give up,” she said.

Carlos, 21, the skipper of Ateneo de Manila Lady Blue Eagles said an athlete must work harder to pursue his dreams even in terrible times.

“My advice to other aspiring players is to always believe that you could make it,” Carlos, told The Manila Times. “Always believe in yourself and never give up. There will always be rough roads in your journey.”

“But remember that the harder the battle you’re in, the sweeter the victory Never ever lose hope.”

Known for her fast-paced game, Carlos, a former member of the Philippine team, has already represented the country in various international tournaments among them the Southeast Asian Games and Axiata Cup.

“I already had an experience joining the national tournament when I wasn’t in college yet,” she said. “I was homeschooled in high school that’s why I had a lot of free time. I trained there twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays). I had to quit the RP team because there are lots of conflicts.”

Carlos, who was named Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Lady Eagle of the Year, thanked her mother for influencing her and supporting her athletic pursuits. “It was my mom who influenced me to play. She has always been a stage mom,” Carlos said lightheartedly

“From the beginning of my career until now she never failed to stand by my side and support me in my sport. She has influenced me to play my best and to always keep my feet on the ground no matter what.”

Carlos said that her local badminton hero is her coach Kennie Asuncion. “I have always seen myself in her. I have always been mesmerized by the way she moves inside the court, how fierce, strong and brave she is.”

“She really played a big role in my badminton career and if it wasn’t for her and Coach Nelson I wouldn’t be the person that I am today.”

Carlos said that she’s not discounting the possibility of joining the national team again but for now her top priority is finishing her studies.

“They’ve asked me a lot of times but as of now I’m focusing more on my studies especially now that I’m a graduating student. I want to graduate first before I decide on that,” Carlos concluded.