If badmouthing by a local executive is a punishable offense, how much more by the Chief Executive?

LAST Friday, January 12, Mayor Gerardo Calderon of Angono, Rizal was served a memorandum by the Department of the Interior and Local Government implementing the “decision dated 30 October 2017 of the Office of the Ombudsman in OMB-L-A-16-0572” finding him “guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service” and imposing upon him “the penalty of suspension for six months and one day without pay pursuant to Section 45 (8), Rule 10, Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.”

As the decision states in the very opening paragraph, “This resolves the complaint for misconduct and violation of Section 4(c) of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 6713 filed on 18 October 2016 by Renato D. Magno against Mayor Gerardo V. Calderon of Angono, Rizal.”

And of these complaints, the decision states unequivocally: “Respondent is not guilty of misconduct.”

“Misconduct is a ‘transgression of some established and definite rule of action, more particularly, unlawful behavior or gross negligence by a public officer. However, to constitute misconduct, the act or acts complained of must have a direct relation to and be connected with the performance of official duties. In this case, there is no nexus between the acts complained of and respondent’s official functions; hence, respondent cannot be held guilty of misconduct.” Moreover, the decision declares: “Respondent cannot likewise be penalized for violation of Section 4(c) of R. A. No. 6713.”

And yet despite these two findings of innocence of the respondent on the charges filed against him by the complainant, Mayor Calderon was still served on Friday last week a memorandum implementing the Ombudsman decision of October 30, 2017 imposing upon him “the penalty of suspension for six months and one day without pay pursuant to Section 45 (B), Rule 10, Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.”

What was the penalty for then? As the decision puts it, “Respondent, however, is guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.”

I am no lawyer, but if only on the plane of common sense, I can say that when you are charged for theft, for instance, you cannot be pronounced guilty of slander. In criminal cases, I have learned, a respondent is judged according to what is stated in the information. Now this is an innocent-sounding term, but “information” in this case defines the exact parameter within which to judge an offense complained of. In 2011, a portion of my Antipolo property was forcibly taken over by a landgrabber – with the dastardly use of a large contingent of armed men and under cover of dark in the wee hours before dawn. After investigation, the Antipolo City Prosecutor filed charges in court against the intruder for grave threat and coercion, with the information stating that my family and I had been prevented by the intrusion from entering our “house” – when the original complaint was we had been forcibly dispossessed of that portion of our property and we must be restored to such possession. What I am pointing out here is that a very simple alteration by a fiscal of a wording in the information – in our case, changing “property” to “house” – already renders legal the forcible takeover by the landgrabber of that portion of our property. When in the course of the trial, the landgrabber proved to the court that we were still in possession of our house, the court declared them innocent of the charge of grave threat and coercion. Of course, we did not charge them for preventing us from entering our house. We charged them for grabbing that portion of our property. But, to repeat, in the information, the fiscal simply changed “property” to “house” – which did all the trick.

We lost the land, this whole goddamned rotten system lost me.

Now, back to the Calderon case, he had not been declared guilty of the two charges of misconduct and violation of Section 4 (c) of RA 6713 as worded in the complaint against him, but the Ombudsman ruled him guilty of “Conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.”

Taking a cue from my defeat in my land case, I am constrained to make two observations in the Calderon suspension. How could he have been convicted by the Ombudsman for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service when that was not part of the original information?

And if this conviction is upheld (Calderon’s counsel has filed a motion for reconsideration), would that give me ground for seeking a reversal of the judgment rendered in my case against the landgrabbers whose forcible takeover of my property had been disregarded by the court on the mere technicality of wrong information – thereby upholding in effect such illegal takeover?

On the other hand, the conviction is for alleged actuations and utterances made by Calderon in a public affair in which he allegedly called the complainant and his companions “ang kakapal ninyo” and the complainant “animal ka.”

Calderon, of course, denies having made those utterances and claims to have a video of the affair to bolster his denial. But what really strikes me here is, how do “ang kakapal ninyo” and “animal ka” compare to the now presidential trademark “putangina” and “patyon ka”? The former certainly pale in comparison, and yet the latter still have to see hailed to court the person who has been uttering them in wild abandon, badmouthing anybody that gets his fancy, from the meek and lowly to the high and mighty.

If the Ombudsman can impose a six-month suspension on a local executive by way of disciplining him in order to behave, why can’t it do the same to the Chief Executive of the land? Certainly, a complaint to that effect has to be formalized at the Ombudsman. Will Vice President Leni Robredo try the trick on the President? Though with respect to tradition the President is deemed to enjoy immunity from suits while in office, nothing in the Constitution bars any taxpayer from filing an administrative case against him. With the Calderon conviction as precedent, the Ombudsman may slap President Duterte with a six-month suspension, thereby paving the way for Leni’s ascension to the presidency without having to go through the rigmarole of an impeachment or a coup.

And then—with all the enormous powers of the presidency under her command—that six-month period of suspension can become eternity.