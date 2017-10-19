Badoy named PCOO undersecretary

Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Lorraine Marie Badoy, a vocal supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte on social media, has been appointed undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCCO).

In a text message to The Manila Times, Acting Social Welfare Secretary Emmanuel Leyco confirmed Badoy’s appointment, saying the latter “is now in the process of completing and turning over her responsibilities which is expected to last until the end of the month.”

Badoy, a physician by profession, was earlier appointed by the President as assistant secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

She is the daughter of former Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Anacleto Badoy, who chaired the anti-graft court’s third division that heard the plunder trial of convicted former President and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.