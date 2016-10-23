Did the ‘Baes’ land Kris Aquino’s supposed morning time slot?

Premiering today just before Eat Bulaga on GMA Network is Tape Inc.’s latest block timer, the youth-oriented series titled Trops.

The show, which stars the noontime show’s handsome discoveries from the contest “That’s My Bae,” is allegedly the company’s last minute substitute for Kris Aquino’s first project with APT Entertainment. The former ABS-CBN host signed up with the said entity back in August, which also owns Tape Inc.

According to showbiz insiders, GMA executives did not seem to be too keen on having Aquino host a morning program on their network, which had Tape scrambling to put together a new program to replace Ryza Mae Dizon’s comedy drama Calle Siete, which wrapped up Friday.

At Trops’ launch at Racks in Quezon City last week, an APT executive denied the rumors in a quick exchange with The Manila Times and said there had long been plans to give the Baes’ Kenneth Medrano, Kim Last, Tommy Peñaflor, Jon Timmons, Miggy Tolentino, Joel Palencia, and Taki their very own series.

Asked if APT will be part of what Aquino had said will be her new move to go digital, the same executive answered in the affirmative.

Whether or not the Baes know such an issue exists of course hardly matters now because a morning series is definitely a big break for these showbiz newbies.

Meanwhile, a Manila Times source over at GMA reacted to the alleged refusal by their executives that the network has never been involved in any negotiation with Aquino, and more so had nothing to do with the alleged cancellation of her morning program on what is now Trops’ timeslot.

