Bagamasbad bags bronze in KL chess tourney

Unheralded Efren Bagamasbad bagged the bronze medal in the 7th IGB International Seniors Open Chess Championship held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Bagamasbad earned 6.5 points on six wins, one draw and two losses in the nine-round tournament to pocket the third-place honors.

Grandmaster (GM) Alexander Fominyh of Russia ruled the event with 8.5 points while GM Dmitry Kayumov of Uzbekistan wound up second with 7.5 points.

Bagamasbad scored victories over Budhi Susanto of Indonesia (first round), FIDE Master Ahmad Ismail of Malaysia (third), International Master (IM) Choo Kwee Giam of Singaore (fifth), Carl Haesske of US (sixth), and compatriots Stewart Manaog (eighth) and IM Emmanuel Senador (ninth).

His lone draw was against Kayumov in the second round while Fominyh (seventh) and Filipino Edmundo Gatus (fourth) handed his two defeats.

Gatus was in a six-way tie for fourth place with 5.5 points.

The other Filipinos in the tournament were Ireneo Gonzales (5.5 points); Martin Gaticales and Carlo Lorena (5.0); and Senador and Manaog (4.0).

Meanwhile, IM Oliver Dimakiling finished fourth in the 13th IGB Dato Arthur Tan International Open Chess Championship also held in Kuala Lumpur.

He was actually in an eight-way tie for third with 6.5 points. But Indian Srinath Narayanan took the bronze because of superior tiebreak points.