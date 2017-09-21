BAGS FOR ALL REASONS

Anello

The Japanese-Italian brand, popular for its trademark wired, wide-open backpack, has finally landed on Philippine store shelves, beginning with SM Megamall’s Fashion Hall and the nearby Estancia Mall. Keen attention to detail and forward-thinking fashion sense are evident in the bag’s structured silhouettes and unique functions. These come in all forms, sizes, colors and materials, appealing to a wide range of fashionista clientele, regardless of personal style.

Anello, which translates to “annual growth rings” in Italian, was founded in 2005 by Carrot Company, a world retail leader, which also owns Legato Largo for women and Paquet du Cadeau that sells fun accessories. The company started operations in 1998 in Osaka, Japan.

“The brand is really known for coming up with no-nonsense pieces that allow you to do more things and go places,” explains Marnie Chua, president of Crossmerchant Inc., the exclusive distributor of Anello in the Philippines. “Essentially, Anello answers the need for really trendy bags that do more than just hold things for its owner. Anello bags are sturdy, provide convenience and are designed in such a way that they fit into most occasions.”

For more on Anello, refer to Facebook and Instagram @anellophilippinesofficial.