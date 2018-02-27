Baguio amends curfew ordinance

BAGUIO CITY: The curfew time for minors here was adjusted making the covered period shorter at seven hours which is between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. after the City Council approved Ordinance No. 23, amending Ordinance No. 50 series of 2009 that set it from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Entitled “An Ordinance Setting Curfew Hours for Minors to Roam or Play on Streets, Roads, Plazas, Parks or Other Public Places of Establishments in the City..,” it prohibits children below 16 years old from roaming or playing in public places or establishments between the prohibited hours. Under the amended ordinance authored by Councilor Elaine Sembrano, the curfew includes loitering around internet shops or cafes and amusement or game facilities within the prohibition period. The establishments are subject to penalties of fines ranging from P3,000 to P5,000 and closure of business upon violation. Adults allowing their children or wards to violate the curfew ordinance will also be penalized. The curfew measure aims to curb “acts of delinquency, teenage gang incidents and other infractions of the law committed during nocturnal hours.” Sembrano said the amendment was necessary to address the situation of many students who have classes until 8 p.m. and are being dismissed close to the curfew hour.