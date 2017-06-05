Baguio asks LTFRB to respect moratorium on jeepneys

BAGUIO CITY: The City Council passed a resolution calling for enforcement of a moratorium on issuance of certificates of public convenience (CPCs) by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to lessen traffic in the summer capital that would affect the growth of the tourism industry. Authored by Councilors Benny Bomogao, Faustino Olowan and Michael Lawana, the resolution noted several CPCs that the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued covering the road network have resulted in an increase in the number of vehicles. The local legislative body underscored the need for the Department of Transportation and Railways and LTFRB to respect the existing moratorium on the issuance of CPCs. The resolution urged the LTFRB to cancel all CPCs it issued to jeepney owners within the moratorium period.