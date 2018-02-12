Baguio bags overall title in CARAA tilt

Baguio retained the overall title in the 2018 Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) athletic meet held at the Capital Grounds in the province of Bangued, Abra.

Baguio captured 222 golds, 102 silvers and 61 bronzes to repeat as overall champion of the weeklong competition supported by the Department of Education.

Benguet was at far second place with 38 golds, 66 silvers and 82 bronzes while Ifugao settled for third overall with 36-55-60 gold-silver-bronze medal finish.

Ifugao’s third place feat was a big improvement to sixth place finish that they accomplished last year after scooping only with 10 golds, 36 silvers and 72 bronzes. Host Abra ended at fourth place with 23 golds, 62 silvers and 65 bronzes, improving its last year seventh place finish.

Apayao was at fifth place with 22-41-71 while Kalinga came in sixth with 16-22-49 and Mountain Province was at seventh with 13-21-49 finish.

Archers Allen Drei Raquipo and Charmaine Angela Villamor were named as best performers after winning all the events to capture eight gold medals.