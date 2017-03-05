Baguio bars PUJs from picking up passengers along their routes

BAGUIO CITY: A measure prohibiting inter-municipality public utility jeepneys from picking up passengers along existing Baguio City PUJ routes has been upgraded into an ordinance. Mayor Mauricio Domogan signed the ordinance, which was based on a resolution of the Traffic and Transportation Management Committee prescribing the guidelines on the operation of the PUJs from outside the city. Under the ordinance, inter-municipality PUJS are those that come or leave from their original route or terminal area in a municipality or city or province and enter another city or province to deliver passengers or baggage to their final point of destination but passing through the route of PUJ franchise holders within the City of Baguio. The measure imposes a no-loading policy so that they will not be allowed to load passengers along routes already covered by PUV-granted franchise by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to operate within the city. Violators will be meted fines ranging from P1,000 to P3,000.

GABY B. KEITH