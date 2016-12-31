Baguio calls for anti-vandalism volunteers

BAGUIO CITY: The Anti-Graffiti Task Force (AGTF) is urging all the city’s 128 barangays (villages) to send volunteers for training this year to assist in the ongoing campaign against vandalism. Task force operations volunteer Ross Goze said only 62 representatives from 31 villages have attended the training-seminars so far since it started in June 2016. The AGTF is co-chaired by Mayor Mauricio Domogan and CJ Neiderstadt. Lectures and trainings on the implementation of Ordinance No. 41, series of 2008, or the Anti-Graffiti Code of the City of Baguio, are being held at the Task Force Office at Baguio Convention Center. Volunteers can visit or call the office at 442-4114 for schedules of the training-seminars. Goze said trainees are given the general overview of the code; the process of gathering inventory of illegal graffiti in their respective areas; the actual information campaign; and the proper way of removing illegal graffiti, among others.