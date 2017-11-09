Baguio City eyes eco-friendly car parksBaguio City eyes eco-friendly car parks

BAGUIO CITY: The city government is planning to build a multi-level car park building in line with its drive to adopt “green architecture.”Dexter See of the city information office said Mayor Mauricio Domogan has ordered the preparation of a building plan that complies with “green architecture” for areas identified and earmarked for parking purposes, such as the Ganza parking.He said “green architecture” is part of the local government’s mandate to undertake the construction of “green buildings” as part of its efforts to preserve and protect the city’s environment, which is being threatened by rapid urbanization.“Green architecture is now part of the local government’s strategies in the put up of government structures and which has been identified as one of the possible mitigating efforts to combat the serious negative effects of climate change,” See said.The Ganza parking area has been identified and designated as a parking area even if it is part of the 34-hectare Burnham Park, to address parking woes in the central business district.The construction of various multi-level parking buildings had been proposed by experts to help ease the worsening traffic jams around city caused by the absence of available and sufficient parking spaces, prompting vehicle owners to simply park their vehicles in vacant areas and even along sidewalks.