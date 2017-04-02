BAGUIO CITY HOLY WEEK, SUMMER CALENDARS OUT

BAGUIO CITY: Religious events mounted by ecumenical and inter-faith groups topbill the April line-up of Baguio’s summer calendar of events for residents as well as tourists to partake in for Holy Week. Stations of the Cross will be held at 4 p.m. on April 7 at the Our Lady of Atonement Baguio Cathedral. At 9 p.m. the Soaking! Overnight Prayer Meeting will be conducted at the EHCMI Center 3rd Floor, Hilltop Market. The blessing of palms at the Baguio Cathedral Square will be at 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m. on April 8 and at 4:45 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 9. Holy Week services are scheduled in various churches from April 10-16 and will be capped by the inter-faith Easter Sunrise worship rites at 5 a.m. on April 16 at Malcolm Square. This will be spearheaded by the Baguio-Benguet Ecumenical Group and the Baguio Character City Council. On April 9-11, the Alpha-Omega Theatrical Production will present for the first time in the city the Senakulo depicting the life and sufferings of Jesus Christ at 6 p.m. at the Melvin Jones grandstand. It will feature a cast of 250 and will be open to the public. The Jesus Miracle Crusade Inc. will hold its gathering on April 13-16 followed by the “Iglesia ng Dios kay Kristo” Thanksgiving on April 20 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and the Jehovah’s Witnesses Annual Circuit Assemblies on April 22-23 at 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. and the 2nd North Luzon Kids for Christ Family Conference April 28-30 at 8 a.m.-8 p.m., 7 a.m- 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., all at the Baguio Convention Center. The city will mark two historical events — Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9 and the Liberation Day on April 27 with special commemoration programs at the Veterans Park.

GABY KEITH