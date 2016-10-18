Baguio City to host 2017 CARAA Meet

BAGUIO CITY: The local government unit (LGU) of Baguio City offered to host the Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) meet in February 2017 which the Department of Education – Cordillera Regional Office (DepEd-CAR) gladly accepted.

In a letter to Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan, DepEd-CAR officer-in-charge (OIC) director Edgardo Alos indicated that the agency accepted the offer of the LGU Baguio to host the 2017 sports meet.

Baguio City will play host to the CARAA meet for the third consecutive year.

Alos stated that no other LGU in the region submitted its offer to host the 2017 CARAA meet leaving the CARAA committee no other choice but to accept the offer of Baguio City.

Earlier, Domogan assured that there would be significant improvements at the Baguio Athletic Bowl and other sports facilities to be used by the athletes next year.

Domogan said local government plans to put up a multi-storey building within the vacant space in the swimming pool area to be used for indoor sports and athletes quarters using the initial appropriation of PhP60 million from its supplemental budget last year.

The athletes will be given a chance to showcase their skills and talents in various sports venues around the city as identified by the organizing committee.

The CARAA meet is a venue where athletes from the different provinces and cities in the region compete for the right to represent the Cordillera Region in the 2017 Palarong Pambansa in May.

In 2015, the city was chosen to host the CARAA and the city government again signified its intention to host the 2016 regional sports event after improvements at the Baguio Athletic Bowl were infused like the rubberized track oval.

PNA