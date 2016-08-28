Baguio City nets P1.2M in clean air drive

BAGUIO CITY: The city government collected P1.22 million from its ongoing clean air drive from June 1 to July 30 this year. The amount represents fines and penalties paid by drivers for voluntary testing, polluter’s fees and certificates of compliance. Personnel from the Roadside Inspection and Monitoring Team (RIMT) from the City Environment Parks and Management Office conducted 100 roadside operations during the period and netted the P1.22 million. Moise Lozano of the RIMT said the group flagged down 1,331 vehicles and tested 1,233 where 479 or 38.85 percent passed emission testing and 754 or 61.15 percent failed.

