Baguio City presents revised schedule of land values

BAGUIO CITY: The city government of Baguio recently presented a proposed revised schedule of market values for lands in another public hearing held at City Hall. Modesto Imayaho Sr., president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.-Baguio-Benguet chapter, supported the adjustment, which he said is justified since the city government achieved a high collection efficiency that has been placed by city treasurer Alex Cabarrubias at 94.70 percent. Brokers and barangay (village) officials presented concerns on tax exemptions that were answered by committee chairman and Councilor Elmer Datuin and city assessor Almaya Addawe who assured them that the increase in tax rates in the new schedule was cushioned by the proposal to lower assessment levels for land from the current 12 percent for residential lands to 6 percent; from 35 percent for commercial and industrial land to just 8 percent; and from 12.5 percent for cultural, scientific and hospital to just 5 percent. Datuin said to further temper the impact of the increase, the city is willing to implement the increase in three tranches for three years. The councilor, who was joined by Councilors Edgar Avila and Leandro Yangot Jr. during the hearing, said the committee will receive position papers on the proposal within the next 15 days for consideration before they subject the matter to deliberation by the city council. Mayor Mauricio Domogan expressed hopes that the schedule will finally be adopted by the city council soon for the city to comply with Section 219 of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code, which mandates the city assessor to undertake a general revision of real property assessments within two years after the effectivity of the code in 1992 and every three years thereafter.