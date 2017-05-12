Baguio drug group nabbed in La Union

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: A shooting incident broke the peace and order record of this capital city after a shootout between lawmen and illegal drug traders that resulted in the arrest of two and wounding another, in a buy-bust recently. Chief Insp. Marissa Patacsil, city police station spokesman, identified the arrested suspects as John Michael Garcia and Kendra Gail Batayan-Otinguey, both from Baguio City. Their accomplice, Christian James Alviar, escaped wounded. The suspects were reportedly operating in Baguio City but met with a poseur-buyer at the city plaza at about 10 p.m. last Monday and sold four sachets of shabu worth P5, 000. Sensing that they were dealing with a law enforcer, they suspects scampered ensuing a firefight after Garcia fired at the agents when cornered and arrested with Otinguey. A manhunt operation was launched against Alviar.

