BAGUIO ENFORCES ‘NO SOLICITATION’

BAGUIO CITY: An ordinance strictly prohibiting solicitation activities in various local government offices here is being reinforced, City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) Officer Betty Fangasan said. Officials and employees were instructed to ask for proof of solicitation activities that show a permit issued by the CSWD to allow them to monitor if proceeds of the solicitation actually go to the intended beneficiaries. Some city officials have called the attention of Mayor Mauricio Domogan to rampant solicitations by individuals and groups.

GABY B. KEITH