Baguio eyes Palaro hosting, asks Benguet to co-host

BAGUIO CITY: The city will bid for the hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in 2018 in partnership with Benguet province and La Trinidad town.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan said it has been the city government’s dream to serve as venue of the country’s biggest sports event and with the expected completion of the rehabilitation of the Baguio Athletic Bowl, the city can now fulfill said aspiration.

But to ensure its success, the city needs to collaborate with Benguet province and La Trinidad municipality.

The mayor recently wrote Benguet Governor Crescencio Pacalso and LaTrinidad Mayor Romeo Salda to join the city in pursuing the bid.

“With the completion of (the Baguio Athletic Bowl’s) rehabilitation project, we are convinced and determined that it is about to host this momentous sports event (but) we are formally requesting the Province of Benguet and the Municipality of La Trinidad that together we pursue our bid since we strongly believe that the city government cannot do the hosting alone,” the mayor said.

The mayor said that the city expects to face tough competition during the bidding since there are many local government units in Luzon equally interested to play host to the sports meet.

“But with the support of (Benguet government), we are confident that our bid will be given favorable consideration by the Palarong Pambansa Technical Evaluation Committee headed by the Dept. of Education,” he said.

Among those that signified intention to host is Vigan City while Bulacan in Region III and Palawan in Region IV-B were earlier named as probable candidates.

The city has yet to host a big sports event in the caliber of the Palaro. It tried to bid in 1995 but was turned down.

The city sports development office under Gaudencio Gonzales conducted a facility and equipment evaluation to assess the capability of the city in housing the sports affair including the privately owned ones that can be tapped for the event.

He said they are confident that with the inclusion of the facilities from nearby La Trinidad, the city can present enough number of venues, facilities and equipment both for the events and for the accommodation of the thousands of participants from the other 17 regions to satisfy the requirements of the organizers.

GABY B. KEITH