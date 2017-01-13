Baguio finds customer for compost fertilizer

BAGUIO CITY: Baguio City General Services Office (GSO) head Romeo Concio confirmed last week that a licensed fertilizer distributor will buy the high grade compost fertilizer produced by the city’s two Environmental Recycling System (ERS) machines at the Irisan Dumpsite.

The ERS machines process about 48 tons of biodegradable waste to high-grade compost fertilizer on a daily basis.

Concio said Raport Innovation, a licensed fertilizer distributor, would purchase 8,000 sacks of compost fertilizer stocked in the processing area for its clients in the lowlands.

Raport Innovation conducted an experiment using the compost fertilizer produced by the ERS machines and proved that the compost fertilizer is suitable for palay and vegetables.

Some municipalities in Tarlac Province have expressed interest in purchasing the compost fertilizer through the company, Concio said.

Details of the agreement with the firm are being finalized before the signing of the formal contract detailing the obligations of each party.

The local government unit of Baguio City purchased the two ERS machines for a total of P128 million to process biodegradable waste into compost fertilizer.

The company will purchase the compost fertilizer at P3 per kilo.

Concio said the GSO did its best to dispose of the stockpiled compost fertilizer to earn revenue for the city and the agreement with the company was a welcome development.

The operation of the ERS machines will eventually be part of the city’s Integrated Solid Waste Disposal Facility (ISWDF) to be established in Antamok, Itogon, Benguet, or within the 139-hectare city-owned property in Santo Tomas—Apugan Barangay area, Concio said.