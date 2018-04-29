Baguio gets P225-M PEZA share

BAGUIO CITY: The city government received P225 million as share from the operation of the Loakan-based Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) last year which formed part of the Summer Capital’s externally generated resources. City Accountant Antonio Tabin said the significant increase in the city’s share from the PEZA operation contributed in augmenting their externally generated funds used to make the budget operational. Under the law that established PEZA, local governments hosting the operation of economic zones are entitled to two percent share from the five percent share of the government from the gross receipts paid by companies operating in the zones. He said the city’s externally generated funds include the Internal Revenue Allotment, PEZA share and from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes office for the operation of various lotto and keno outlets.