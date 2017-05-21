Baguio Grants final tax amnesty for delinquent realty properties

BAGUIO CITY: The city government is offering a final tax amnesty for delinquent realty properties this year. Mayor Mauricio Domogan echoed the decision of city treasurer Alex Cabarrubias saying that the moratorium on real property tax delinquencies is deemed counterproductive and unfair to those complying with the law. Instead, they will grant more incentives for early taxpayers. The mayor has been discouraging the grant of tax amnesty in the same way that he frowned upon the grant of free rehabilitation and livelihood programs for drug users which he said should be given to drug-free people similarly in need of livelihood assistance. The city government, pursuant to a city council ordinance, granted a one-time six-month amnesty on all fines, surcharges, interests or arrears on real property taxes as of December 31, 2015. The amnesty runs from March 22 to Sept. 21.