Baguio, Guiao reunite after three-team trade

Former slam-dunk champion Cyrus Baguio and Yeng Guiao will be reunited at the Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) after a three-team trade was consummated on Tuesday.

Baguio landed at the Road Warriors camp after a three-team deal that saw Dylan Ababou going to Phoenix along with NLEX’s 2020 second-round selection while Mac Baracael jumping to GlobalPort side.

The Fuel Masters had to let go of Baguio after acquiring Jeff Chan in a trade with Rain or Shine for Mark Borboran and this year’s second-round pick.

Ababou will be playing for his sixth team and has to fight for minutes behind Chan and Matthew Wright at the off-guard position.

“Cyrus wanted to reunite and hopefully end his career with coach Yeng. It’s been his wish even when he was with Alaska. We respect that and wish him nothing but the best. He represented the Phoenix uniform well and gave his best in practice and games,” said Phoenix coach Ariel Vanguardia.

The trade was approved by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Office Tuesday afternoon.

Baguio started his career with Red Bull under Guiao where he spent his first six seasons before he bounced around the league.

The former University of Santo Tomas acrobat also had stints with Burger King (formerly Air21), Ginebra and Alaska.

Ababou, on the other hand, will be playing for his third team this season after suiting up for Blackwater and GlobalPort. He started his career with Barako Bull then had stops with the Gin Kings and TNT KaTropa.

Baracael will be playing for his sixth team. He started his career with Alaska and also played for Ginebra, Barako Bull, Phoenix and NLEX.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine big man Beau Belga was meted a one-game suspension and was fined P17,500 for hitting Kia center Jason Ballesteros last Sunday in the Elasto Painters’ 94-86 win over the Picanto.

Belga will miss the game on August 27 against Star.

