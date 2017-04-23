Baguio to host 2017 Advertising Summit

BAGUIO CITY: The country’s summer capital is eyeing to host this year’s Advertising Summit tentatively scheduled on September 13-16, 2017 at the CAP Convention Center inside Camp John Hay and at Baguio Country Club. City Administrator Carlos Canilao recently had an initial meeting with officials of the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines (MSAP) and discussed the obligations of both parties to ensure successful conduct of the congress. The event will be one of the major activities of the month-long celebration of the city’s Charter anniversary. The MSAP is the lead organizer of the Advertising Congress 2017. Canilao added the local government has committed to guarantee security of the participants; exemption of participants from the number coding scheme; participation of small industries such as wood carvers, coffee growers during farmer’s market; cultural immersion and presentations from cultural groups; emergency volunteers and responders; availability of rented vehicles to ferry participants to the seminar venues; organized city tour for participants, among others.