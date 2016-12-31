Baguio Lion’s head area rehab set this year

BAGUIO CITY: The Department of Public works and Highways–Baguio City District Engineering Office (DPWH-BCDEO) will widen the road, construct soil protection measures and put up a view deck within the vicinity of the famous Lion’s Head along Kennon road to help improve it as a tourist attraction. DPWH-BCDEO Asst. Chief of Construction Division Ernesto Aguilos said the P13 million project will be implemented this year once the bidding is completed. Among the major components of the project is the P9 million road widening, as well as the soil protection that will entail works to assess the stability of the soil and rock formations prior to the view deck construction in the area. The City Council is currently deliberating the proposal of Baguio City Host Lion’s Club to change the monument’s color to the original black and yellow.