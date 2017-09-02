Baguio marks ‘victory day’

BAGUIO CITY: Baguio City marks this Sunday as Victory Day or the signing of General Tomoyuki Yamashita’s instrument of surrender at Camp John Hay with a memorial program at 8 a.m. at the Veterans Park along Harrison Road. It will start with flag raising rites followed by wreath-laying in honor of the soldiers who died in World War II as well as a recognition for surviving veterans. Mayor Mauricio Domogan has being pushing for the observance of Victory Day for years saying that it is but proper for the city if not the entire country to give importance to the date. “If April 9 Araw ng Kagitingan, the day of defeat, is being celebrated yearly, the more we should also be celebrating our Day of Victory, September 3, 1945 which is the date of the formal surrender of Gen. Yamashita here in our city,” he said. Domogan pointed out that the war technically started in Baguio with the carpet bombing of Camp John Hay on December 8, 1941. The event in line with the city council resolution approved last year institutionalizing the observance of Victory Day in the city as recommended by Councilor Elmer Datuin, committee on tourism, special events, parks and playgrounds chairman.