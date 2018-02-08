Baguio nears dominance of CARAA meet

Baguio is emerging as the strong leader in the Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) meet that started on February 4 and set to culminate today.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Baguio is leading in the over-all standings with 85 gold medals, 49 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Benguet is No. 2 with 21 silver and 32 bronze while Abra is No.3 with 19 silver and 33 bronze. Ifugao sits at No. 4 with a medal tally of 14 silver and 22 bronze.

For the first time in 17 years, the regional leg of the Palarong Pambansa in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) was held in the province of Abra, bringing together young athletes as well as local government officials and visitors from nearby provinces of Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga and Mountain Province as well as the cities of Baguio and Tabuk.

“The success of our CARAA meet is a testament to our region’s shared commitment to overlook differences and unite in common ideals of peace, harmony and understanding,” said Abra Gov. Joy Bernos.

Besides the sports complex in Bangued, other venues for the games include the Abra High School, Bangued East Elementary School, Divine Word College, Bangued Town Plaza, Camp Juan Villamor, and Abra Institute of Science and Technology.