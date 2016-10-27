Baguio to open OFW one-stop service center

BAGUIO CITY: The City Government and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will open the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) one-stop shop service center at the executive lounge of the Baguio Convention Center on Saturday, October 29. Mayor Mauricio Domogan said the one-stop service center will provide OFWs with easier access to different government agencies’ services in processing documents with less delay and inconvenience. Included in the Baguio OFW one-stop shop service center are representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Professional Regulation Commission, Maritime Industry Authority, Home Development Mutual Fund, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Social Security System, Philippine Statistics Authority, Bureau of Immigration, National Bureau of Investigation, Commission on Higher Education and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.