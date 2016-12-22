Baguio passes Dengue control ORDINANCE

BAGUIO CITY: The City Council approved on third and final reading a proposed ordinance providing for the prevention and control of dengue incidence here, appropriating funds for the purpose and prescribing penalties for violations of the provisions of the measure. The ordinance, authored by Vice Mayor Edison Bilog and Councilor Peter Fianza, aims to continually and substantially reduce the occurrence of dengue cases in the city through integrated vector management and implementation of prevention and control measures and strengthening the fight against it. To promote the general welfare and safety of the constituents of the city, households and business owners, schools and other institutions, hospitals, church organizations and government and private offices or workplaces among others must be involved in the massive cleanliness campaign to get rid of the dengue-carrying mosquitoes in their respective areas.

Gaby B. Keith