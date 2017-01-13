Baguio passes P1.77-B budget for 2017

BAGUIO CITY: The City Council has approved the P1,776,213,147 budget for 2017 by the local government of Baguio that is P10 million higher than the earlier proposal of the executive branch. The additional P10 million will be sourced from the sale of fertilizers produced by the city’s two Environmental Recycling System (ERS) machines at the old Irisan dump for further assistance to Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center– P1.5 million; completion of Malcolm Square comfort room; green wall; cistern, among others – P2.5 million; completion of the barangay (village) hall at Kayang Hilltop – P1.2 million and purchase of two trucks for the City Engineer’s Office – P4.8 million. The city’s budget will be for personal services – P649.042 million; maintenance and other operating expenditures – P714.47 million; capital outlay – P402.71 million; non-office expenditures – P118.72 million; disaster risk reduction and management fund – P76.81 million and local development fund – P198.81 million. The legislative body also provided P12.3 million for the hauling of the city’s residual waste to Capas, Tarlac sanitary landfill.

Gaby B. Keith